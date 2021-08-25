N.B. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 164

New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 13 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 164.

Four new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

one person age 19 and under

one person in their 30s

one person in their 40s

one person in their 50s

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and three are under investigation.

Two new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2), involving one person in their 30s and one person in their 40s. One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and one is travel-related.

One new case was reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), involving a person in their 50s who was a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Two new cases were reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), involving two people in their 20s and are both contacts of previously confirmed cases.

One new case was reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7), involving a person in their 50s and the case is under investigation.

There are currently three patients in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Wednesday, 74.1 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 83.9 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says due to the addition of nearly 3,000 children turning 12 this year to the eligible numbers, it may appear there has been a reduction in some of the province's vaccination rates.

In total, 1,099,907 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are encouraged to go to a mobile or walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

If you have an appointment for a vaccine but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere, please be sure to contact your pharmacy or regional health authority clinic to cancel the appointment you no longer need. This will help ensure that someone else in your community can obtain their vaccination sooner.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,697 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,486 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says 1,129 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Monday. A total of 402,660 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 714 confirmed cases (92 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 331 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 495 confirmed cases (28 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 757 confirmed cases (2 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 188 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 148 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 64 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.