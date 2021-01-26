New Brunswick Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest total since Jan. 3 when there were seven cases.

Of the 10 new cases, there is one case in Zone 1 (the Moncton region), three cases in Zone 2 (the Saint John region), five cases in Zone 4 (the Edmundston region), and one case in Zone 5 (the Campbellton region).

All individuals are self-isolating and the cases are under investigation by Public Health.

"Since yesterday, 19 people have recovered … and the number of active cases is 339," New Brunswick Public Health said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven patients are hospitalized with three in intensive care. There have been 14 deaths. On Monday, public health staff conducted 1,943 tests for a total of 189,653 since the pandemic began.

As was announced on Monday, Zone 2 (Saint John region) and Zone 3 (Fredericton region) will move to the Orange level of pandemic restrictions at midnight Tuesday.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) remains at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

Zones 5 (Campbellton region), Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and Zone 7 (Miramichi region) remain at the Orange level.