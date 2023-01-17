N.B. reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations 

New Brunswick is reporting 11 new COVID-19-related deaths in its latest reporting period.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14.

The province says two additional deaths reported in the latest reporting period happened before Aug. 28, 2022.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has reported 762 deaths related to the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province is reporting a decrease in hospitalizations, with 14 new hospital admissions this week, compared to 22 the week before.

As of Saturday, two people had been admitted into intensive care.

The province's report says, since Aug. 28, the rate of hospitalizations is highest among people aged 70 years and older.

NEW CASES

Health officials are reporting 433 new cases during the seven-day period, compared to 521 in the province's last report.

According to the data, 4,161 tests were completed during the current reporting period.

The regional breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 152

Zone 2: 102

Zone 3: 87

Zone 4: 19

Zone 5: 23

Zone 6: 28

Zone 7: 22

SELF-REPORTED RAPID TESTS

New Brunswick provides the number of positive self-reported rapid tests in each reporting period.

Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14, 122 rapid tests were reported to health officials.

The breakdown of those tests is as follows:

Zone 1: 69

Zone 2: 23

Zone 3: 16

Zone 4: 1

Zone 5: 4

Zone 6: 6

Zone 7: 3

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick say a recent random sample sequenced between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 shows 93 per cent of positive cases were the BA.5 variant.

Three per cent were the XBB variant, two per cent were BA.2, one percent was the BA.4 variant, and one per cent was indicated as "other" on the province's report.

The province says 169 specimens were used for the sample.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 90.9 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.7 per cent had at least two doses, 54.5 per cent had one booster and 29.4 per cent had two boosters.

The province's full weekly report, along with previous reports, can be found online.