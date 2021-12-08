N.B. reports 111 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Public health officials reported 111 new COVID-19 infections in New Brunswick Wednesday, along with 82 recoveries.

There are currently 781 active cases in the province.

Eighteen people are in intensive care and another 25 are in hospital. Of those in hospital, 25 are over the age of 60 and 11 people are on a ventilator. There is currently one person under 19 hospitalized.

Public health says hospitalizations continue to trend downwards from a week ago, while the number of cases in intensive care units remains stable

Eight of the 43 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi. Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose update

To date, a total of 10,544 first doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to children aged five to 11 since appointments opened on Friday, Nov. 26.

The province says in an effort to reduce the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19, more booster dose clinics have been added across New Brunswick.

If you are 50 or older and due for a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine at any time in December, you can book an appointment now even though a full six months may not have passed. In the coming weeks, eligibility for booster doses will be expanded to those in their 40s, and then to all other New Brunswickers.

Public Health reported today that 82.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 87.8 per cent have received their first dose.

Update on schools and child-care facilities

Ten cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in schools and child-care facilities Wednesday in zones 1, 2 and 3 with the majority in the Moncton region.

Officials say about 80 per cent of active cases within schools are in elementary schools.

“We all have a role to play in keeping schools healthy and safe,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy in a news release.

“What happens in schools is often a reflection of what is happening in a community. We are counting on individuals, families and businesses to follow Public Health advice and make conscious, healthy choices.”

Level 1 reminder

The entire province is currently in the Level 1 phase of the winter plan to manage COVID-19. The plan requires retail businesses to ensure that physical distancing of two metres is enforced through measures such as using directional arrows, reducing their capacity and preventing groups from congregating.

Businesses can further reduce contacts by offering delivery and curbside pickup options. Alternatively, they may require proof of vaccination for entry. At this time, all major retailers have indicated they will enforce physical distancing instead of requiring proof of vaccination.

Regional breakdown of new cases

The eight new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people nine and under;

two people 10-19;

a person 50-59; and

two people 60-69.

Six cases are under investigation and two are contacts of previously known cases.

The 23 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows;

three people nine and under;

four people 10-19;

a person 20-29;

five people 30-39;

four people 40-49;

a person 50-59;

three people 60-69;

a person 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Thirteen cases are under investigation and 10 cases are contacts of previously known cases.

The 61 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

17 people nine and under;

13 people 10-19;

five people 20-29;

nine people 30-39;

10 people 40-49;

three people 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Fifty-three cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of previously known cases.

The two new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

a person nine and under; and

a person 10-19.

Both cases are under investigation.

The one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 60-69. The case is a contact of a previously known case.

The 16 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

five people nine and under;

a person 10-19;

a person 20-29;

four people 40-49;

two people 60-69;

two people 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Twelve cases are contacts of previously known cases and four cases are under investigation.