N.B. reports 118 COVID-19 cases on first full day of winter action plan

New Brunswick reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 87 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 752.

The province entered into level one of its COVID-19 winter action plan as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The province’s three level plan is to help curb the spread of COVID-19 during the winter months. It will be re-evaluated in spring.

Details regarding New Brunswick's COVID-19 plan can be found on the province's website.

Public health also said in a release Sunday that one person between the ages of 80-89 has died in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 16 people in an intensive care unit, and 30 people are in hospital, bringing the total number of people in hospital to 46.

Public health says nine people are on a ventilator. Of those in hospital, 22 are over the age of 60.

There is also one person in hospital under 19-years-old.

According to the province, fourteen of the 46 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and they contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 23 confirmed cases (180 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 18 confirmed cases (187 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 53 confirmed cases (223 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 4 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 4 confirmed cases (24 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 1 confirmed cases (9 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 15 confirmed cases (124 active case)

VACCINATION UPDATE

The province says 82 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 87.3 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Booster doses are currently available for those over 65, while booster eligibly will be expanded to those over 50 next week, and to 40 in the coming weeks.

The province says the rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to most greatly impact those who are unvaccinated.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.