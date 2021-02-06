Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and two deaths. Additionally, 17 cases have recovered, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 221.

The latest COVID-19-related deaths are both in Zone 4 (Edmundston) and bring the province’s death count to 20.

The deaths involve:

An individual in their 80s, who died on Saturday and was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue

An individual in their 60s

The latest COVID-19-related deaths prompted New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell to express their sympathies.

“On behalf of all of New Brunswickers, Marcia and I offer our sincere condolences to these families and their friends,” said Higgs in a release issued on Saturday. “I encourage everyone to keep these people in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We continue to have challenges in the daily case counts, but the trends are improving. Our success depends upon every individual being on guard and following Public Health measures. Our goal is to keep the virus contained and to keep one another safe and healthy.”

“I join New Brunswickers in offering my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of these two people,” said Dr. Russell in a release issued on Saturday. “I encourage everyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. Please do not take chances with your health, the health of your loved ones or of others in the community.”

12 NEW CASES

The latest cases have been identified in the Fredericton region, Edmundston region, and the Bathurst region.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton) involves:

An individual in their 50s

The 10 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston) involve:

An individual 19 and under

An individual in their 20s

Two individuals in their 30s

Two individuals in their 40s

An individual in their 50s

An individual in their 70s

Two individuals 90 and older

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst) involves:

An individual in their 50s

COVID-19 DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,337 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,095 people have recovered, and 20 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Eight people are currently in hospital, with two in the intensive care unit, according to public health.

Public health says 1,196 COVID-19 tests were completed on Friday – 208,934 tests have been administered in total since the pandemic began.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 326 confirmed cases (47 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 217 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 236 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 342 confirmed cases (146 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 26 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION IN ZONE 4

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location in Zone 4 (Edmundston):

Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5 during operating hours

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 1,445 personal and 1,297 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 12 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.4 per cent.