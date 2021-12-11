N.B. reports 126 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; active infections rise to 1,003

New Brunswick reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 92 recoveries, with the total number of active infections increasing to 1,003.

Public health also announced two new deaths on Saturday.

In a news release, it says one death involves a person in their 60s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) who died as a result of COVID-19. A person in their 30s in the Moncton region (Zone 1) who had COVID-19 also died, however public health said it was not due to the virus.

Health officials say there are currently 32 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, 11 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 18 are over the age of 60 and five people are on a ventilator.

There is currently no one under the age of 19 hospitalized.

"Seven of the 32 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi. Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms," wrote public health in a news release on Saturday.

VACCINE UDPATE

As of Saturday, 82.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 88.3 per cent have received their first dose and 8.7 per cent of eligible individuals have received their booster dose.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF SATURDAY'S CASES

Thirty-seven new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

three people nine and under;

a person 10-19;

12 people 20-29;

nine people 30-39;

nine people 40-49;

two people 50-59; and

a person 60-69.

Thirty-two cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Twenty new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

a person nine and under;

two people 10-19;

three people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

three people 40-49;

two people 50-59;

four people 60-69;

two people 70-79; and

a person 80-89.

Fifteen cases are under investigation and five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Thirty-eight new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

nine people nine and under;

six people 10-19;

five people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

six people 40-49;

seven people 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

a person 70-79.

Twenty-seven cases are under investigation and 11 cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Eleven new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

three people nine and under;

two people 10-19;

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49; and

a person 60-69.

Ten cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Four new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) are as follows:

two people 40-49;

a person 50-59; and

a person 60-60.

Three cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Sixteen new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

two people nine and under;

a person 10-19;

two people 20-29;

five people 30-39;

two people 60-69; and

four people 70-79.

Nine cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and seven cases are under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

LEVEL I PHASE OF COVID-19 WINTER PLAN

All of New Brunswick is currently in the Level 1 phase of the Winter Plan to manage COVID-19.

More information on the plan is available online.

RAPID POINT OF CARE TEST SCREENING REMINDERS

Public health is reminding everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, who receives a positive result from an at-home rapid test must self-isolate and book a diagnostic PCR test at an Assessment Centre using the online referral form.

Rapid screening kits can be picked up at locations through Horizon Health Network or Vitalité Health Network.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.