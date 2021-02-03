New Brunswick health officials have identified 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 17 recoveries, dropping the total number of active infections in the province to 264.

Of Wednesday's new cases, four are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), and involve:

an individual 19 and under

an individual in their 20s

an individual in their 40s

an individual in their 60s

One case is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and involves an individual in their 50s.

Nine of the cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), and involve:

an individual in their 30s

an individual in their 40s

three people in their 50s

two people in their 60s

two people in their 70s

COVID-19 DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,302 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 1,019 people have recovered, and 18 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Five people are currently in hospital, with three in the intensive care unit, according to public health.

Public health says 1,505 COVID-19 tests were completed on Saturday – 204,795 tests have been administered in total since the pandemic began.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 320 confirmed cases (59 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 217 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 233 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 318 confirmed cases (172 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 24 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

RED AND ORANGE LEVEL RULES / LOCKDOWN

Zone 1 (Moncton region) remains at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

All other zones are at the Orange level.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

According to New Brunswick's COVID-19 dashboard, the province has administered 17,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb. 1. Of those, 4,460 people have received their second dose.

The province has received 21,675 doses of vaccine as of Feb. 1, and are holding 4,398 in reserve for second dose and planned clinics.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 865 personal and 876 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 8 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.