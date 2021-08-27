N.B. reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, active cases rise to 160

New Brunswick is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 13 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province rises to 160.

Public Health says 94 per cent of Friday's new cases are not fully vaccinated. Since July 1, 351 of the province’s 389 cases, or 90 per cent, were not considered fully vaccinated.

Eleven new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

two people ages 19 and under;

one person in their 20s

two people in their 30s

two people in their 40s

two people in their 50s

one person in their 60s

one person in their 70s

Six cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case, one is travel-related and four are under investigation.

One new case was reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving a person in their 20s and is under investigation.

One new case was reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving a person in their 30s and is travel-related.

Three new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and involve two people ages 19 and under, and one person in their 40s. One case is travel-related and two are under investigation.

There are currently three patients in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Friday, 74.5 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.1 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,104,142 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,721 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,514 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says 1,425 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Thursday. A total of 406,176 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 731 confirmed cases (90 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 332 confirmed cases (18 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 498 confirmed cases (28 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 760 confirmed cases (5 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 188 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 148 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 64 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.