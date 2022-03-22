N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s

Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report is the province’s first COVID-19 update since March 15. The numbers cover case data from March 13 to March 19.

The deaths include:

oneperson in their 60s in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

two people in their 70s in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

two people in their 80s in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

two people in their 60s in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

two people in their 70s in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

one person in their 80s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

one person in their 80s in Zone 5 (Campbellton region)

one person in their 40s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

one person in their 70s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

one person in their 80s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

one person over 90 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

one person in their 40s in Zone 7 (Miramichi region)

According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 336 people in New Brunswick have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, therewere 129 people in hospital with COVID-19-- an increase of 30 people since the province’s last report a week ago.

Of those, 71 were admitted because of COVID-19 and 58 people tested positive on admission or while in hospital.

There are currently 16 people in intensive care, up three people from the last report. Of those, 12 people are in the ICU because of COVID-19, while four people are in the ICU for other reasons, but have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are five people on ventilators, down two from last Tuesday.

The province's chief medical officer of health says the health-care system is continuing to manage, and the public can help.

“Now we’re going to see a trickling, and hopefully a downward trend, but really at this time it’s going to depend on how many people continue to follow public health measures even though there’s not a mandatory order, and how many people will get boosted,” says Dr. Jennifer Russell.

NEW CASES

New Brunswick is reporting 2,781 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,514 recoveries from the disease Tuesday. There are 4,441 active cases in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

898 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

599 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

502 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

165 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

129 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

311 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

177 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

New Brunswick is also reporting 3,141 new positive cases identified by rapid tests.

Dr. Russell says a slight spike is not a surprise.

“I think we’re watching it in terms of knowing that our modelling showed that we would have a bit of a bump for two reasons,” Dr. Russell explains. “One, having lifted the mandatory order and two, March break knowing that people were going to be travelling.”

There have been 45,101 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 93 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of vaccine, 87.5 per cent have had two doses and 51 per cent have had their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 186 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 241 Horizon and 63 Extra Mural — Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

“We’re already at almost a crisis point before we take into account the 63 people, so anytime we have additional people out because of COVID-19, you know, ten days of isolation because they’re dealing with the vulnerable sector that adds an added strain on the system,” says Paramedic Association of New Brunswick Executive Director Chris Hood.