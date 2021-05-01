N.B. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, majority in Edmundston area

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 12 of which are in the Edmundston area.

There are two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and include a person under 19 and a person 30 to 39.

One case is travel related and the other is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

There are three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region). Two people aged 50 to 59 and one person 30 to 39. All three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is an individual 20-29. This case is travel related.

The 12 cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) include five people 80 to 89, three people 90 and older, two individuals 70 to 79, one person 50 to 59 and one individual 20 to 29.

Five of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other seven are under investigation.

Four previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province increases to 141.

N.B. CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,933 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

In total, 1,755 people have recovered, and 36 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Five people are currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with two people in the intensive care unit.

Public health says 1,395 tests were completed on Friday in New Brunswick, and 291,360 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 397 cases (17 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 269 cases (21 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 275 cases (22 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 735 cases (71 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 45 cases (six active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 30 cases (four active cases)

GEORGE STREET MIDDLE SCHOOL IN FREDERICTON

Public health is is putting a call out to a number of students and staff from George Street Middle school in Fredericton who are required to take a second COVID-19 test this weekend. The assessment centre will contact people directly if they require a second test.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen situations where individuals who first tested negative for COVID-19 have subsequently had a positive result five to 10 days after their initial test,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

“The uncertainties surrounding the variant first confirmed in India require increased vigilance, and certain individuals must be retested as a precaution.”

The school has been closed since a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Monday, April 26. So far, all test results have been negative.

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Saturday, 267,662 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

To date, 36.4 per cent, or 240,924 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

EXPOSURES RELEASED APRIL 30

Anyone who visited or worked at the following locations on the date and time listed below should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, following the day of exposure. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the online self-assessment COVID-19 test or call 811 to get tested.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Charlotte County:

Atlantic Superstore, 195 King St., St. Stephen

Wednesday, April 28, between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Save Easy, 232 Water St., Saint Andrews

Monday, April 26, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Birch Grove Restaurant, 34 Brunswick St., St. George

Saturday, April 24, between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dr. Michael Murphy’s Office, 6 Queen St. W, St. Stephen

Tuesday, April 20 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Fredericton:

The Snooty Fox, 66 Regent St., Fredericton

Thursday, April 22, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Find a full list of potential COVID-19 exposures in New Brunswick here.