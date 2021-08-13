N.B. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Friday; cases in other zones linked to Moncton cluster

New Brunswick is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with three recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province rises to 84.

Ten of the new cases were identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

two people 19 and under;

an individual in their 20s;

four people in their 30s;

two people in their 40s

an individual in their 50s.

Five are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five cases are under investigation.

Public health says many of the new cases in other zones are linked to the cluster in the Moncton region. As of Friday, 62 of the province's 84 cases were identified in the Moncton region.

“We are seeing that the Zone 1 cluster is resulting in cases in Zones 2, 6 and 7 in our province right now, so it is imperative for New Brunswickers to get vaccinated,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

Three new cases were identified in the Saint John region (Zone 2), involving two people ages 19 and under, and an individual in their 30s. Two cases are travel related and one is under investigation.

Two new cases were identified in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), involving an individual in their 30s and an individual in their 40s. Both cases are under investigation.

Two new cases were identified in the Campbellton region (Zone 5). Both involve people in their 70s and are under investigation.

Two new cases were identified in the Bathurst region (Zone 6). Both involve people ages 19 and under and are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are currently no hospitalizations in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Friday, 70.9 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 83.2 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,068,501 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you are encouraged to go to a mobile or walk-in clinic or to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon Health Network clinic.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

If you have an appointment for a vaccine but were able to get vaccinated sooner elsewhere, please be sure to contact your pharmacy or regional health authority clinic to cancel the appointment you no longer need. This will help ensure that someone else in your community can obtain their vaccination sooner.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,490 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,359 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public Health says 1,112 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Thursday. A total of 391,309 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 592 confirmed cases (62 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 312 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 457 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 755 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 188 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 142 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 44 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.