New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Four previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the active number of cases in the province to 31.

Tuesday's new case involve:

an individual aged 20-29 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region); and

an individual aged 50-59 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Public health says both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

"Non-essential travel is very risky right now," said New Brunswick chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell in a statement released on Monday. "We are seeing more travel-related cases and transmission to household members when self-isolation measures are not strictly adhered to, so it is imperative that everyone who is self-isolating continue to follow Public Health's self-isolation guidance and self-isolate for the full 14 days. Protect everyone in your household and learn how to properly self-isolate by visiting the coronavirus web page."

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 595 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 555 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 31 active cases in the province.

There are currently three people in hospital, two of which are in an intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 151,421 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 155 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 129 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 119 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 34 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 138 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 14 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

UPDATE ON MONCTON VACCINATION CLINIC

On Monday, the province announced a total of 1,034 front-line health-care workers received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a clinic held at Moncton’s Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on Dec. 23, 24 and 27.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 1,091 personal and 701 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 15 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.8 per cent.