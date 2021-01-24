Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The cases have been identified in the Moncton region, Edmundston region and the Miramichi region.

The 10 cases in Zone 1 (Moncton) involves:

Four individuals 19 and under

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 30s

An individual in their 50s

Two individuals in their 60s

An individual in their 70s

The nine cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston) involve:

Two individuals 19 and under

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 40s

Three individuals in their 50s

An individual in their 60s

An individual in their 80s

The one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi) involves:

An individual in their 50s

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

“We are seeing encouraging trends, but the reliability of this information depends on those who have symptoms getting tested immediately, said chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell in a press release issued on Sunday. “We will be more confident in our decision making - and zone restrictions are more likely to be eased - if more New Brunswickers, in all health zones, who have symptoms get tested.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,124 and 776 have recovered. There have been 13 deaths, and the number of active cases is 334. Currently, five patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

As of Sunday, 185,936 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

CARE FACILITY REPORTS TWO DEATHS

On Sunday afternoon, Shannex issued an update related to a COVID-19 outbreak at its Parkland Saint John community and reported two deaths.

“We are saddened to share the news that two residents of Lily Court who had tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away,” read the release issued by Shannex.

One resident died on Thursday, and the other resident died on Friday.

“During this time, we have said goodbye to so many without the opportunity to celebrate their lives and the freedom to grieve together,” said Derek Green, vice president of Shannex’s New Brunswick operations in the update issued on Sunday. “These two families have also had to deal with the added worry of losing a loved one related to COVID-19, and we join with our Lily Court community in extending our collective condolences for their losses.”

Shannex says it has been in direct contact with Lily Court families by phone to make them aware of the news. Additionally, the organization says it plans to spend time with its Lily Court families on a virtual call to listen and maintain an open dialogue.

ZONE 4 IN LOCKDOWN

On Saturday night, Zone 4 (Edmundston region) went into lockdown at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday under the province’s mandatory order.

A detailed list of lockdown restrictions, including what can remain open and what must close, is available online. These restrictions are expected to stay in place for a minimum of 14 days.

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

Travel into New Brunswick was also further restricted as of Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

Everyone entering the province will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Exceptions will include those who travel back and forth daily for work, commercial transportation operators, and those that must travel for medical care, child care and child custody. However, most of these travellers will have to be tested weekly, and testing access will be improved to facilitate this requirement.

Travellers must ensure that their travel is registered by applying at www.gnb.ca/travelregistration.

Schools near Zone 4

On Sunday, the province also provided information concerning schools near Zone 4.

The province says Monday will be an operational response day at Andover Elementary School, Perth-Andover Middle School and Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover, as well as Donald Fraser Memorial School and Tobique Valley High School in Plaster Rock.

On Tuesday, students will learn from home, either virtually or through paper-based learning kits, due to operational challenges as a significant portion of the school community lives within Zone 4. Staff in Zone 4 will work from home during this period, while staff in Zone 3 can continue to work from their respective schools.

The province notes attendance may be different for some students identified as vulnerable, schools will contact families directly.

Meanwhile, a device-loaning program will be available for families of students in Grades 3-8 who do not have access to technology at home. If required, delivery or drive-thru pick-up processes will be available for families who need to access to materials or supplies for their children.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 277 total confirmed cases (90 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 210 total (36 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 221 total (36 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 204 total (144 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 181 total (19 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 23 total (7 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 total (2 active cases)

REMINDER OF RED AND ORANGE LEVEL RULES

Zones 1, 2 and 3 remain at the Red level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Zones 5, 6 and 7 remain at the Orange level.

EMERGENCY ORDER UPDATED

On Friday, New Brunswick’s state of emergency mandatory order was revised under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Saturday, 813 personal and 726 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 28 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.8 per cent.