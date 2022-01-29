N.B. reports 24 more people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday

Hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick as the province reports 24 more people infected with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital.

Of those in hospital, 74 were admitted due to COVID-19, and 85 were admitted for other reasons, but have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 14 people in intensive care and four individuals on ventilators.

Public health says 341 health-care workers are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

SHIFT TO LEVEL 2

Fredericton gym Dynamic Training Centre reopened at midnight Friday, and says it reminded him of the rush he usually sees January 1, at least for the morning.

“It was like January 1st all over again, people with their new years resolutions,” said owner Pat Corkum. “Definitely more than I expected especially because we still can’t do classes but I saw some people I’ve never seen before so that’s good.”

New Brunswick spent the last two weeks in level three of it’s COVID-19 winter plan, which meant spas, gyms, salons and entertainment centres had to close.

But a move to level two overnight Friday allowed them all to reopen, at 50 per cent capacity.

Some remained closed due to the snow storm – and Corkum says many people cleared out of his gym before the height of the storm.

He said just because of the change in levels and restrictions, doesn’t mean his bills go away.

Fredericton’s Chamber of Commerce CEO Krista Ross says for the most part, businesses understand and want to adhere to public health measures.

But it’s been a difficult few months.

“This is definitely, from an economic point of view, a step in the right direction,” she said. “But definitely, businesses are going to need further steps going forward to get out of the situation that they find themselves in.”

She says the biggest help will be when things can return to some semblance of normal.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said Thursday she expects N.B. will experience the peak of this wave in mid-February.

COVID-19 DASHBOARD

Public health says daily COVID-19 news releases will no longer be issued. Data regarding hospitalizations, positive tests, vaccination rates and deaths related to the virus will be made available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Saturday, 1,648,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Of those, 690,972 were first doses, 632,385 were second doses, and 325,232 were booster doses.

To date, 43.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their booster dose.

NEW CASES

According to the province's online dashboard, there are 397 new PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday, as well as 473 new cases identified through rapid testing.

The province is also reporting 424 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,383.