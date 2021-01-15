New Brunswick is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Fifteen previously reported cases are now considered recovered, increasing the number of active cases in the province to 256, the largest number of active cases in the province since the pandemic began.

On Friday, New Brunswick Health reported four cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), five cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region), five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), four cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), and one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

The four cases case in Zone 1 (Moncton) involve:

Three people in their 30s

An individual 40-49.

The five cases in Zone 2 (Saint John) involve:

Two people ages 19 and under

Two people in their 40s

An individual in their 70s

The five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton) involve:

Two people in their 20s

An individual in their 40s

An individual in their 60s

An individual in their 80s

The six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston) involve:

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 50s

Three people in their 60s

An individual in their 80s

The four cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton) involve:

An individual age 19 and under

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 40s

An individual in their 60s

The one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst) involves:

An individual in their 30s

The New Brunswick government says all cases are self-isolating and being investigated.

UPDATE ON SCHOOLS

Students at several New Brunswick schools continue to work from home after a number of positive cases connected to schools were reported this week.

Students at Townsview School and Woodstock High School in Woodstock, N.B. will continue learning from home until Jan. 21, with in-class learning resuming on Jan. 22.

Students at both schools have been learning online since Monday, after three positive cases were identified at Woodstock High, and one positive case at Townsview School.

The majority of students Kennebecasis Valley High School in Rothesay, N.B. returned to their regular schedules on Friday, with a few groups continuing to learn from home.

The school was closed on Thursday after one positive case connected to the school was confirmed.

N.B. public health says students should return to school unless contacted directly.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 884 cumulative cases of COVID-19. 615 cases are considered recovered, and there have been 12 deaths.

There are currently four people in hospital due to COVID-19, with one person in an intensive care unit.

As of Friday, New Brunswick has conducted 169,256tests.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 220 total confirmed cases (58 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 183 total (48 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 202 total (65 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 82 total (46 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 173 total (35 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 18 total (4 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 total (0 active cases)

VACCINE ROLL-OUT

New Brunswick health has added information about COVID-19 vaccination in the province to their online dashboard.

According to the dashboard, 7,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province as of Jan. 11.

The province has received a total of 11,175 doses of vaccine. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses to be administered several weeks apart - as of Jan. 11, 1,862 New Brunswickers have been fully vaccinated, with 3,443 residents currently awaiting their second dose of vaccine.

COVID ALERT APP

New Brunswick's chief doctor said on Monday that only nine per cent of the province has downloaded Canada's COVID-19 Alert app, and is encouraging more New Brunswickers to download the app.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

New Brunswick’s state of emergency mandatory order, which was first declared on March 19, was renewed Friday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.

The entire province remains under the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Thursday, 1,511 personal and 1,422 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, three were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.1 per cent.