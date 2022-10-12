N.B. reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, an increase in cases, hospitalizations

Three people died from COVID-19 last week in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.

All of the deceased were over the age of 90. To date, 493 people have died from the virus in New Brunswick.

The report shows an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases compared to the week before.

The data in Wednesday’s update covers Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 increased this week from 19 to 27. The number of active hospitalizations also rose to 27 from 19.

As of Saturday, there were three people receiving treatment in New Brunswick intensive care units, compared to one person the week before.

According to the province, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 70s and 80s. The government also says unvaccinated people continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases increased this week to 631 from 596. The number of new COVID-19 cases has increased each of the past three weeks.

As of Saturday, there were 843 active cases of the virus in the province, compared to 826 the week before.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases rose from 86 to 91 this week.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 153

Zone 2: 165

Zone 3: 139

Zone 4: 63

Zone 5: 22

Zone 6: 57

Zone 7: 32

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick have given a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1.

0 per cent of samples are BA.2.

0 per cent of samples are BA.3.

10 per cent of samples are BA.4.

90 per cent of samples are BA.5.

VACCINATION

As of Saturday, 90.6 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 85.5 per cent had two doses, 53.8 per cent had one booster and 22.5 per cent had two boosters.

This week’s full COVID-19 report is available online.