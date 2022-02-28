N.B. reports 3 deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, jump in hospitalizations

Health officials in New Brunswick reported three news deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths involve:

A person in their 70s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1).

A person in their 70s in the Edmondson region (Zone 4).

A person over the age of 90 in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

New Brunswick has reported 304 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, the province also reported 89 people in hospital with COVID-19 – an increase of 17 patients from the last update on Friday.

Of those in hospital, 47 were admitted for COVID, while 42 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on admission, or while at the hospital.

There are currently three people being treated in the intensive care unit, and two people are on ventilators.

NEW CASES

The province reported 1,065 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the number of total active cases in the province to 3,542.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

437 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

230 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

234 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

38 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

29 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

68 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

29 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 1,382 additional new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

The province has reported a total of 37,482 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials reported 900 new recoveries on Monday.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.8 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 87 per cent have received their second dose, and 49.9 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 140 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 234 Horizon and 69 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.