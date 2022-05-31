N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.

The COVID-19 data released Tuesday covers the seven-day period between May 22 to 28.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, New Brunswick has reported 419 deaths related to COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Twenty-five people are currently in hospital with the virus in New Brunswick. Of those in hospital, two are in intensive care.

There was a decrease in the number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 this week at 14, compared to 21 last week.

The province says the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.

The seven-day moving average of new hospitalizations sits at 25 – down nine from last week, when it was reported to be at 34.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 554 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 214 fewer cases than the 768 cases reported last week.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 127 new cases

Zone 2: 110 new cases

Zone 3: 176 new cases

Zone 4: 26 new cases

Zone 5: 11 new cases

Zone 6: 85 new cases

Zone 7: 19 new cases

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 79 — 31 less than the average reported last week.

The province says 451 new cases were also identified through rapid tests.

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.2 per cent of New Brunswickers have one dose of vaccine, 88 per cent have two doses, and 52.4 per cent have received a booster dose.

From May 22 to 28:

90 more people got their first dose of vaccine

198 got their second

564 received a booster dose

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.