N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths; rise in new cases

New Brunswick is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19, as well as a decline in hospitalizations and a rise in cases, in its weekly update.

Data released Tuesday covers the seven-day period between July 3 and July 9.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 433 people in New Brunswick have died in relation to COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Over the seven-day period, 15 people were admitted to hospital because of the virus — a decrease of seven from the previous report.

The province says there are currently 17 people hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of two people over last week. Two people are in the intensive care unit.

According to the report, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.

NEW CASES

For three weeks straight, the province has seen an increase in new case numbers, with 1,044 PCR-confirmed cases being reported — 276 more than what was reported last week.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 276

Zone 2: 348

Zone 3: 220

Zone 4: 34

Zone 5: 44

Zone 6: 77

Zone 7: 45

The seven-day moving average of new cases is 149 — an increase of 39 over last week.

According to the province, 1,421 cases of COVID-19 have also been identified through rapid tests.

RANDOM SEQUENCING OF N.B. COVID-19 CASES

New Brunswick provided data from a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 strains are currently in the province.

That data shows:

Zero per cent of samples are BA.1

23 per cent of samples are BA.2

32 per cent of samples are BA.4

45 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.3 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 88.2 per cent had a second dose and 52.9 per cent had a booster dose.

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.