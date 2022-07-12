iHeartRadio

N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19-related deaths; rise in new cases

Georgia Mates, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, Jul. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

New Brunswick is reporting four more deaths related to COVID-19, as well as a decline in hospitalizations and a rise in cases, in its weekly update.

Data released Tuesday covers the seven-day period between July 3 and July 9.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 433 people in New Brunswick have died in relation to COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Over the seven-day period, 15 people were admitted to hospital because of the virus — a decrease of seven from the previous report.

The province says there are currently 17 people hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of two people over last week. Two people are in the intensive care unit.

According to the report, the highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among people in their 60s and 70s.

NEW CASES

For three weeks straight, the province has seen an increase in new case numbers, with 1,044 PCR-confirmed cases being reported — 276 more than what was reported last week.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

  • Zone 1: 276
  • Zone 2: 348
  • Zone 3: 220
  • Zone 4: 34
  • Zone 5: 44
  • Zone 6: 77
  • Zone 7: 45

The seven-day moving average of new cases is 149 — an increase of 39 over last week.

According to the province, 1,421 cases of COVID-19 have also been identified through rapid tests.

RANDOM SEQUENCING OF N.B. COVID-19 CASES

New Brunswick provided data from a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 strains are currently in the province.

That data shows:

  • Zero per cent of samples are BA.1
  • 23 per cent of samples are BA.2
  • 32 per cent of samples are BA.4
  • 45 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.3 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 88.2 per cent had a second dose and 52.9 per cent had a booster dose.

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.

