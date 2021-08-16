N.B. reports 40 new cases of COVID-19 Monday confirmed over last three days; most cases among the unvaccinated

As it reported 40 new cases confirmed over the last three days, New Brunswick Public Health says a "high number" of the new cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The province says that of the 198 people who tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1, 171 – or 86 per cent – were not fully vaccinated.

"The need for people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible is evident," said Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health. "While you can still contract COVID-19 when vaccinated, the risk is proven to be far lower. Getting vaccinated protects you, the people you love and your community."

Public Health says that as of Monday, 71.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"If you're not vaccinated and you're in Zone 1, this would be a really good time," said Kevin Wilson, an epidemiologist in New Brunswick. "Public Health people have been prodding everyone to say, 'You're really going to want to be vaccinated when the virus is in higher circulation.' That time is right now."

NEW CASES FROM THE WEEKEND

Public Health said it has confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday, with most of them in Zone 1 (the Moncton region).

Here is a breakdown of the new cases.

The 32 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

eight people under the age of 19;

five people in their 20s;

six people in their 30s;

four people in their 40s;

six people in their 50s;

two people in their 60s; and

a person in their 70s.

Public health says 16 of these cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, 13 are under investigation, and three are travel-related.

The five new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

one person under the age of 19;

one person in their 20s;

one person in their 50s; and

two people in their 60s.

Four of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one case is under investigation.

The three cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

two people in their 50s; and

one person in their 60s.

Two of the cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Epidemiologist Kevin Wilson says although the new COVID-19 numbers on Monday may come as a shock to some, the numbers from the weekend average out to roughly the same amount the province has been reporting daily.

"If you kind of divide that number, 40 new cases, it's definitely eye catching but it's actually not that much different than what New Brunswick has had for most of the past half of last week," said Wilson.

There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19, however there was one hospitalization over the weekend, but the person has since been discharged.

There have been 2,530 cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic began. There have been 19 recoveries since Friday and the number of active cases is 105.

There have been 46 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

New Brunswick Public Health staff conducted 1,771 tests since Friday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 393,080.

OUTBREAK AT NURSING HOME IN ZONE 1

Public Health declared an outbreak at Forest Dale Home, a 50-bed nursing home in Riverside-Albert, N.B.

"An employee and one resident recently tested positive for COVID-19," Public Health said in a news release. "The Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team was partially activated Friday and a mass testing of residents and employees took place on that day."

Public Health says another round of testing was scheduled for Monday followed by another round later this week.

OUTBREAK AT DAYCARE IN ZONE 1

Public Health declared an outbreak at the Owl and Friends Learning Centre in Moncton, N.B., after there were four recently confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

The facility will remain closed until next Tuesday, Aug. 24.