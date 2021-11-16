N.B. reports 43 recoveries and 34 new cases Tuesday, as active case total drops to 516

Health officials in New Brunswick reported Tuesday that 43 people have recovered from COVID-19 and there are 34 new cases of the virus, with the number of active cases dropping to 516.

"There are 14 people in intensive care and another eight in hospital for a total of 22 people hospitalized," "The risk of getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized remains far higher among those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated compared to those who are fully vaccinated," Public Health said in a news release.

You can find more information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 New Brunswickers based on their vaccination status is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

NEW FEDERAL PROOF OF VACCINATION DOCUMENT AVAILABLE

A new proof of COVID-19 vaccination document, which includes a QR code, is now available on MyHealthNB.

"This document uses the federal standard format adopted across Canada, which is accepted by Canada Border Services Agency and ArriveCAN," New Brunswick Public Health said in a news release. "It provides New Brunswickers who are travelling to jurisdictions that are using QR codes with a reliable way to show they are vaccinated against COVID-19."

If you're travelling within New Brunswick, the original paper immunization record, a photograph or digital copy of the immunization record or the digital vaccination status on MyHealthNB can still be used for proof of vaccination, along with a valid government ID.

UPDATE ON OUTBREAKS IN FIRST NATIONS COMMUNITIES

Health officials are working with seven First Nations communities – four in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and three in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) – as they deal with outbreaks of COVID-19.

In Zone 3, Woodstock First Nation has 16 cases, Oromocto First Nation has 22 cases, Kingsclear First Nation has 13 cases and St. Mary’s First Nation has 21 cases.

In Zone 7, Metepenagiag First Nation (Red Bank) has three cases, Natoaganeg First Nation (Eel Ground) has four cases, and Esgenoôpetitj First Nation (Burnt Church) has 11 cases.

CIRCUIT BREAKER REMINDER

The following areas are currently under a circuit breaker: the municipalities of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and most of Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

Enforcement has been increased to ensure those who are supposed to be isolating are doing so and that gatherings of multiple households are not taking place. Residents are encouraged to call 1-844-462-8387 or email helpaide@gnb.ca to report violations of the rules.

More information about the circuit breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, is available online.

CONFIRMED CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

You can find information about cases in schools on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and the COVID-19 dashboard.

Health officials have confirmed a case at YMCA Afterschool – Moncton and YMCA Childcare, both located in Zone 1 (Moncton region). A new case has also been confirmed at Reaching for Rainbows Daycare and JD Tae Kwon Do, both of which were previously impacted and are located in Zone 1. Affected families have been notified. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health or the facility for contact tracing. If you are not notified directly, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Since Sept. 7, 78 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

If you have two or more symptoms of the virus, Public Health urges you to request a test online.

If you have been at the site of a possible public exposure, but remain asymptomatic, you may be able to pick up a rapid-screening kit (while supplies last).

A map of potential public exposures can also be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.