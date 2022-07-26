N.B. reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, drop in cases

Five more people have died from COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to data released Tuesday by the province.

Health officials are also reporting an increase in hospitalizations and a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 443 people in New Brunswick have died from the virus.

The data released Tuesday covers a seven-day period from July 17 to 23.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 34 people in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19 -- an increase of 12 from the numbers reported last week.

Of those in hospital, three people are being treated in the intensive care unit.

The majority of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the province continue to be among people in their 70s and 80s.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 938 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,004 last week.

There are currently 1,374 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 301

Zone 2: 206

Zone 3: 149

Zone 4: 61

Zone 5: 25

Zone 6: 119

Zone 7: 77

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases is 134, compared to 143 last week.

Health officials in the province have provided a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

That data shows:

Zero per cent of samples are BA.1

9 per cent of samples are BA.2

20 per cent of samples are BA.4

71 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.3 per cent of New Brunswickers had received one dose of vaccine, 88.3 per cent had two doses and 53.1 per cent had a booster dose.

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website