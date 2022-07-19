N.B. reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, an increase in hospitalizations

Five more people have died from COVID-19 in New Brunswick, according to data released Tuesday by the province.

Health officials are also reporting an increase in hospitalizations and a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 438 people in New Brunswick have died from the virus.

The data released Tuesday covers a seven-day period from July 10 to 16.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 22 people in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19 -- an increase of five from the numbers reported last week.

Of those in hospital, one person is being treated in the intensive care unit.

The majority of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the province are among people in their 70s and 80s.

NEW CASES

The province is reporting 1,004 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,044 last week.

There are currently 1,506 cases active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 288

Zone 2: 276

Zone 3: 193

Zone 4: 46

Zone 5: 32

Zone 6: 105

Zone 7: 64

The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases is 143, compared to 149 last week.

Health officials in the province have provided a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

That data shows:

Zero per cent of samples are BA.1

21 per cent of samples are BA.2

22 per cent of samples are BA.4

57 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.3 per cent of New Brunswickers had received one dose of vaccine, 88.3 per cent had two doses and 53 per cent had a booster dose.

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.