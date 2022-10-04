N.B. reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in cases, hospital admissions

COVID-19 claimed five more lives in New Brunswick last week, according to data released by the province Tuesday.

The report shows a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions, compared to the week before, while the number of active hospitalizations remained the same.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 490 people in New Brunswick have died from the disease.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions increased slightly from 18 in last week’s report to 19 this week. The province says most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are in their 70s and 80s.

The number of active hospitalizations remained the same as last week at 19. As of Saturday, one person was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The province says people who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to have the highest rates of ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases rose from 558 last week to 596 this week. The report states the number of new cases has stayed “relatively stable over the past four weeks.”

As of Saturday, there were 826 active cases of the virus compared to 769 the week before.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases rose from 80 to 86 this week.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 195

Zone 2: 113

Zone 3: 166

Zone 4: 37

Zone 5: 13

Zone 6: 40

Zone 7: 32

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick have given a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1.

0 per cent of samples are BA.2.

0 per cent of samples are BA.3.

6 per cent of samples are BA.4.

94 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATION

As of Saturday, 90.5 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 85.4 per cent had two doses and 53.7 per cent had a booster dose.

This week’s full COVID-19 report is available online.