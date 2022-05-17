N.B. reports 5 COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and cases in weekly report
Five more people have died in New Brunswick because of COVID-19, according to the province’s weekly COVID-19 report.
The data released Tuesday covers a seven-day period ending May 14.
To date, the province has reported 411 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The number of people in hospital with the virus has dropped by a dozen from the numbers reported last week.
Thirty-five people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.
The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is in people aged 60-79, says the province.
Individuals that are not vaccinated continue to have the highest rate of hospitalization and death.
NEW CASES
The province is reporting 1,004 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, over 300 fewer than were reported last week.
The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:
- Zone 1: 273
- Zone 2: 237
- Zone 3: 262
- Zone 4: 66
- Zone 5: 19
- Zone 6: 104
- Zone 7: 43
The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in N.B. is 143 — 48 less than the average reported last week.
There are also 838 rapid test-confirmed cases of the virus.
VACCINATIONS
As of Tuesday, 93.2 per cent of New Brunswickers have one dose of vaccine, 88 per cent have a second dose, and 52.2 per cent have received a booster dose.
From May 8-14:
- 109 people have received their first dose of the vaccine
- 213 people have received their second dose
- 656 people have received their booster dose
COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.