N.B. reports 51 new COVID-19 cases; 92 per cent of which are among people who are not fully vaccinated

New Brunswick Public Health reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 47 – or 92 per cent – among people who are not fully vaccinated.

There are 15 New Brunswickers in hospital because of the novel coronavirus, including nine who are in an intensive-care unit.

Public health reported eight recoveries on Thursday, with the number of active cases rising to 336.

Here's a breakdown of the new cases, according to a news release from New Brunswick Public Health.

There are 10 cases in Zone 1 (the Moncton region):

a person 19 and under;

four people in their 20s;

a person in their 40s;

two people in their 50s;

a person in their 60s; and

a person 90 and over.

Seven cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There is one new case in Zone 2 (the Saint John region). It is a person in their 40s and the case is under investigation.

There are 21 new cases in Zone 3 (the Fredericton region):

11 people 19 and under;

a person in their 20s;

two people in their 30s;

two people in their 50s; and

five people in their 60s.

Fifteen cases are under investigation and six are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are four new cases in Zone 4 (the Edmundston region):

two people 19 and under;

a person 20-29; and

a person 40-49.

Two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

There are 12 new cases in Zone 5 (the Campbellton region):

six people 19 and under;

two people in their 20s;

three people in their 30s; and

a person in their 40s.

Six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, one case is travel-related and five are under investigation.

There are three new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region):

two people in their 20s; and

a person in their 40s.

All three cases are under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public Health reported Thursday that 77.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated (with two doses) against COVID-19 and 85.8 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

"We are seeing an uptick in vaccination appointments since we announced our new measures that will come into effect next week," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "It is imperative for New Brunswickers to get vaccinated, so now is the time to book your appointment at a regional health authority clinic or call a participating pharmacy."

You can get your first or second dose at a walk-in clinic or book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second-dose appointments for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

CONFIRMED CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

Public health has confirmed positive cases in schools in zones 1 (Moncton region), 3 (Fredericton region) and 4 (Edmundston region).

"The respective school communities have been notified," public health said in a news release. "If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing. This notification may be communicated by the school. If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact."

New Brunswick’s Healthy and Safe Schools guidelines dictate that schools with cases will close or move to online learning for at least one calendar day to support contact tracing, risk assessments and operational responses.

Here are the details of the confirmed cases in schools.

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at each of the following schools: Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton and J.M.A. Armstrong/Salisbury Middle School in Salisbury. A positive case was also confirmed at Love and Learn Child Centre in Riverview.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) – A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at each of the following schools: Perth-Andover Middle School and Southern Victoria High School, both in Perth-Andover. A new positive case was also confirmed at Andover Elementary School in Perth-Andover.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Polyvalente Alexandre-J.-Savoie in Saint-Quentin.

OUTBREAK OVER AT CORRECTIONAL CENTRE

Public health has declared an end to the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac. The outbreak was declared on Aug. 23.

"Inmates and staff were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak," public health said in a news release.