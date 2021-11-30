N.B. reports 55 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 86.7 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated

New Brunswick is reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as 93 recoveries, as the total number of active cases drops to 667.

The Horizon Health Network has declared an outbreak at the Miramichi Regional Hospital, impacting the intensive care unit and the family practice unit.

To date, one patient and no staff have tested positive in relation to this case.

“Outbreaks have been declared at three hospitals in the province – Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Of the number of people who are currently hospitalized across the province, 27 individuals contracted COVID-19 while already in hospital for another reason.”

Public health says there are 66 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 15 of whom are in an intensive care unit.

There are currently two people in hospital under the age of 19 in New Brunswick.

"The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to impact people that are unvaccinated the most," wrote public health.

Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

New Brunswick also reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Public health says the death involves a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

To date, there have been 125 deaths in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials in New Brunswick say 81.7 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 86.7 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

In total, 1,263,749 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose in New Brunswick is available online.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Sixteen new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

eight people 19 and under

a person 20-29

five people 30-39

a person 60-69

a person 70-79

Ten cases are under investigation and six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Sixteen new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under

a person 20-29

two people 30-39

four people 40-49

a person 50-59

five people 60-69

a person 80-89

Nine cases are under investigation and seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Sixteen new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

six people 19 and under

four people 20-29

a person 30-39

three people 40-49

two people 50-59

Eight cases are under investigation and eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

One new case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is a person 19 and under. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Six new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under

four people 40-49

a person 80-89

Four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two cases are under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 8,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,525 cases have recovered and 125 people have died.

To date, 559,787 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.