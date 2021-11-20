N.B. reports 67 new cases Saturday; 87.3 per cent of eligible residents now fully vaccinated

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 81 recoveries, as the total number of active cases drops to 593.

Public health says there are 30 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 17 of which are in an intensive care unit.

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized in New Brunswick.

"The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to impact people that are unvaccinated the most," wrote public health in a news release on Saturday.

Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF SATURDAY'S CASES

Twenty-three of Saturday's new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), and include:

eight people 19 and under

two people in their 20s

five people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

six people in their 50s

one person in their 60s

Eleven cases in the Moncton region are contacts of previously confirmed cases and 12 are under investigation.

Eight new cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), and include:

one person 19 and under

three people in their 50s

three people in their 60s

one person in their 70s

Three cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and five are under investigation.

Nineteen new cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and include:

four people 19 and under

four people in their 20s

seven people in their 30s

three people in their 40s

one person in their 50s

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and 14 are under investigation.

Two new cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), and include:

two people in their 30s

Both cases are under investigation.

Three new cases are in Zone 6 (Bathurst region), and include:

one person 19 and under

one person in their 30s

one person in their 70s

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case and two cases are under investigation.

Twelve new cases are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region), and include:

two people 19 and under

two people in their 20s

one person in their 30s

three people in their 40s

three people in their 60s

one person in their 70s

Six cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and six cases are under investigation.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

VACCINATION UPDATE

The province says 87.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.4 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

In total, 1,257,881 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility will be expanded in the province to include children aged five to 11 as soon as the special child vaccines are received. Regional health authority community clinics and participating pharmacies will have a role to play in administering the vaccine and details will be announced next week.

ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITH POSITIVE CASES

Public health says any household in New Brunswick with a positive case of COVID-19 must isolate for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

Household members who are fully vaccinated will be able to leave isolation with a day five negative PCR test. A day 10 PCR test must still be taken to confirm the negative result.

"Those who violate the Public Health order to self-isolate face a fine of between $480 and $20,400," wrote public health.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 7,579 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 6,863 cases have recovered and 122 people have died.

To date, 545,253 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.