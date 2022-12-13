N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.

According to the province's update, the deaths involve:

a person in their 60s

two people in their 70s

a person in their 80s

three people aged 90 or over

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 628 people in New Brunswick have died of the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers Dec. 4 to Dec. 10.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of active hospitalizations for COVID-19 has remained stable this week, with 40 people currently in hospital.

The number of hospital admissions has dropped slightly, from 32 to 29.

As of Saturday, no one was being treated in intensive care.

According to the province, most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are in their 70s and 80s. The government also says unvaccinated people continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased this week, compared to last.

The province reported 819 new cases in its weekly update, compared to 606 the week before.

As of Saturday, there were 1,075 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, up from 872.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases increased from 88 to 117.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 292

Zone 2: 168

Zone 3: 148

Zone 4: 72

Zone 5: 19

Zone 6: 86

Zone 7: 34

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick have given a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1

1 per cent of samples are BA.2

0 per cent of samples are BA.3

4 per cent of samples are BA.4

95 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 90.8 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of vaccine, 85.7 per cent had at least two doses, 54.4 per cent had one booster and 27.9 per cent had two boosters.