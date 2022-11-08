N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Tuesday.

According to the province's update, the deaths involve:

a person in their 50s

a person in their 70s

two people in their 80s

three people aged 90 or over

To date, New Brunswick has reported 599 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s update covers from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospital admissions in New Brunswick have decreased over the last week.

The province reported 23 new hospital admissions over the seven-day period, compared to 38 the week before.

As of Saturday, 33 people were in hospital with COVID-19 – a decrease of 10 people from the week before.

Five people were receiving treatment in intensive care – an increase of three from New Brunswick’s previous update.

According to the province, most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are in their 70s and 80s. The government also says unvaccinated people continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases are down slightly this week, compared to last.

In Tuesday's update, the province reported 554 new PCR-confirmed cases, compared to 589 the week before.

As of Saturday, there were 821 active cases of the virus in the province, down from 847 the week before.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases decreased from 85 to 80 in this week’s report.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 141

Zone 2: 111

Zone 3: 131

Zone 4: 30

Zone 5: 32

Zone 6: 63

Zone 7: 46

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick have given a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1.

1 per cent of samples are BA.2.

0 per cent of samples are BA.3.

8 per cent of samples are BA.4.

91 per cent of samples are BA.5.

VACCINATION

As of Saturday, 90.7 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 85.6 per cent had two doses, 54.1 per cent had one booster and 24.9 per cent had two boosters.

This week’s full COVID-19 report is available online.