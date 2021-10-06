N.B. reports 71 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday

New Brunswick Public Health reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death involving a person in their 90s.

Public health says the individuallived in the Moncton area (Zone 1).

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 70.

"Hearing of another death in our province from this virus is heartbreaking, and my sympathies are extended to the family," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "The measures we have put in place are aimed at reducing the spread, and we need every person in New Brunswick to follow them to combat the virus. Please do your part, get vaccinated and follow the Public Health measures."

Public health says there are 51 people hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus, with 25 in an intensive-care unit.

"Of those in hospital, 41 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated," public health said in its news release on Wednesday. "Of the new cases, 50 – or 70.4 per cent – are unvaccinated, seven – or 9.9 per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 14 – or 19.7 per cent – are fully vaccinated."

Public Health also said there were 77 recoveries on Wednesday, which brings the number of active cases in New Brunswick down slightly to 775.

CIRCUIT BREAKER EFFECTIVE FRIDAY IN SOME AREAS

A high number of COVID-19 transmissions in some areas of New Brunswick has prompted public health to implement "a circuit breaker" for 14 days beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8.

Public health says the measures will be implementedin Zone 1 (Moncton region)as far north as, and including, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, the northern portion of Zone 3, from and including, Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol, and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

More information about the circuit breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, is available online.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND GATHERING LIMITS

New Brunswickers are being asked to limit their Thanksgiving weekend gatherings to the people living in their household.

"We have seen a high number of cases sparked from private gatherings and these are resulting in transmission of the virus across the province, particularly amongst the unvaccinated," said Russell. "I understand this is difficult but, in an effort to reduce the spread, New Brunswickers must not have gatherings at their homes during Thanksgiving weekend."

Public health says the household can be extended to include caregivers for any of those people, plus any parent, child, sibling, grandparent or grandchild of those people who requires support, along with any one additional person who lives alone at another address who requires support.

CONFIRMED CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

A new rapid-testing program for schools will be rolled out next Tuesday and public health says it is aimed at minimizing disruptions to learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has created a dedicated COVID-19 response team to improve response time and reporting on outbreaks in schools.

"In the coming days, a new dashboard will be available on the Healthy and Safe Schools website," public health said in a news release.

Positive cases have been confirmed in schools and child-care facilities in the following communities:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A case was confirmed at Northrop Frye School in Moncton. A new case or cases have also been confirmed at Hillsborough Elementary School; Maplehurst School; École Champlain; and École Saint-Henri, which are all located in Moncton and were previously impacted. A positive case was also confirmed at each of the following early learning and child-care facilities: the Salvation Army Small Blessings Early Childhood Development Centre; and YW Margie's Early Learning Centre, both located in Moncton.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) – A new case was confirmed at each of the following schools which were previously impacted: Hartland Community School and Liverpool Street School in Fredericton.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A new case or cases were confirmed at École Mgr. Lang in Drummond and École Élémentaire Sacré-Coeur in Grand Falls. A case was also confirmed at Garderie du Domaine in Edmundston. In addition, a new case was confirmed at Garderie les Ribambelles en folies in Saint-Léornard, which was previously impacted.

Zone 7 (Miramichi region) – A case was confirmed at King Street Elementary School in Miramichi.

Since Sept. 7, 78 schools and 44 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.