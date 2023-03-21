N.B. reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting eight new COVID-19-related deaths in its latest reporting period.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has reported 856 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers between March 12 and March 18.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased to 17 this week, compared to 15 in last week's report.

As of Saturday, two people were being treated in intensive care.

The report says, since Aug. 28, 2022, the rate of hospitalizations is highest among people aged 70 and older.

NEW CASES

Health officials are reporting 313 new cases during the seven-day period, compared to 388 in the province's last report.

According to the data, 1,442 tests were completed during the current reporting period.

The regional breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 83

Zone 2: 72

Zone 3: 63

Zone 4: 20

Zone 5: 19

Zone 6: 35

Zone 7: 21

SELF-REPORTED RAPID TESTS

New Brunswick provides the number of positive self-reported rapid tests in each reporting period.

Between March 12 and March 18, 123 rapid tests were reported to health officials.

The breakdown of those tests is as follows:

Zone 1: 46

Zone 2: 31

Zone 3: 33

Zone 4: 3

Zone 5: 1

Zone 6: 5

Zone 7: 4

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick say a recent random sample sequenced between March 6 and March 13 shows 55 per cent of positive cases were the XBB variant.

Thirty-nine per cent were the BA.5 variant, five per cent were BA.2 and one per cent was "other."

The province says 178 specimens were used for the sample.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 91 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.9 per cent had at least two doses, 54.7 per cent had one booster and 30.4 per cent had two boosters.

The province's full weekly report, along with previous reports, can be found online.

For full coverage of New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.