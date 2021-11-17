N.B. reports 82 new cases of COVID-19, 33 recoveries as active case total climbs to 565

Health officials in New Brunswick reported Wednesday there are 82 new cases of COVID-19 and that 33 people have recovered, driving the number of active cases up to 565.

"There are 16 people in intensive care and another 14 in hospital for a total of 30 people hospitalized," Public Health said in a news release. "The risk of getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized remains far higher among those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated compared to those who are fully vaccinated."

You can find Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations in New Brunswick based on their vaccination status on the COVID-19 dashboard.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Here is a regional breakdown of the new cases:

14 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

23 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

18 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

one new case in Zone 4 (Edmundson region);

four new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region);

22 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

“The number of new cases in Zone 1 are headed in the right direction, thanks to people in the Moncton region taking the steps necessary to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer said in a news release. “While we are seeing an increase in numbers in some areas, including Zone 2, the Saint John region, many of the cases are connected and already isolating.”

You can find additional information about the regional breakdown of cases on the COVID-19 dashboard.

CONFIRMED CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

Health officials have made information about cases in schools available on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and the COVID-19 dashboard.

They have confirmed a case at Origins Natural Learning Childcare Ltd. in Zone 2 (Saint John region). Affected families have been notified. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health or the facility for contact tracing. If you are not notified directly, you have not been identified as a close contact.

Since Sept. 7, 79 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health officials said Wednesday that 87 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 93.2 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

People 65 and older and school personnel can book an appointment to get an mRNA COVID-19 booster dose if six months have passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fully vaccinated people who have received one or two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are permitted to book an appointment to receive an mRNA booster dose if 28 days have passed since their second dose.

A list of people eligible for a booster dose is available online.

"Appointments for first and second doses, as well as a booster dose for those eligible, can be scheduled for a regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy," Public Health said in a news release. "Residents of First Nations communities can also book an appointment at a community clinic."

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

CIRCUIT BREAKER REMINDER

New Brunswick still has circuit breaker measures in place in some areas of the province.

The following areas are currently under a circuit breaker: the municipalities of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and most of Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

"Enforcement has been increased to ensure those who are supposed to be isolating are doing so and that gatherings of multiple households are not taking place," Public Health said in a news release. "Residents are encouraged to call 1-844-462-8387 or email helpaide@gnb.ca to report violations of the rules."

You can find more information about the circuit breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, online.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

If you have two or more symptoms of the virus health officials urge you to request a test online.

If you have been at the site of a possible public exposure, but remain asymptomatic, you may be able to pick up a rapid-screening kit.

A map of potential public exposures can also be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.