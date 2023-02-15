N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in ICU admissions

New Brunswick is reporting 9 new COVID-19-related deaths in its latest reporting period.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has reported 821 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province is reporting a slight increase in hospitalizations, with 10 new hospital admissions this week, compared to nine the week before.

As of Saturday, three people had been admitted to intensive care. No one was in the ICU at the same time the previous week.

The province's report says, since Aug. 28, the rate of hospitalizations is highest among people aged 70 and older.

NEW CASES

Health officials are reporting 379 new cases during the seven-day period, compared to 339 in the province's last report.

According to the data, 2,245 tests were completed during the current reporting period.

The regional breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 117

Zone 2: 60

Zone 3: 86

Zone 4: 29

Zone 5: 24

Zone 6: 48

Zone 7: 15

SELF-REPORTED RAPID TESTS

New Brunswick provides the number of positive self-reported rapid tests in each reporting period.

Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, 148 rapid tests were reported to health officials.

The breakdown of those tests is as follows:

Zone 1: 34

Zone 2: 30

Zone 3: 65

Zone 4: 1

Zone 5: 1

Zone 6: 11

Zone 7: 6

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick say a recent random sample sequenced between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 shows 70 per cent of positive cases were the BA.5 variant.

Twenty-six per cent were the XBB variant and four per cent were BA.2.

The province says 183 specimens were used for the sample.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 90.9 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.8 per cent had at least two doses, 54.7 per cent had one booster and 30 per cent had two boosters.

The province's full weekly report, along with previous reports, can be found online.