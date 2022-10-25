N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stable

New Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.

According to the province's update, the deaths involve:

three people in their 70s

one person in their 80s

five people aged 90 or over

This is an increase from last week, when four deaths were reported.

To date, New Brunswick has reported 585 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s update covers from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospital admissions in New Brunswick remained stable over the last week.

The province reported 29 new hospital admissions over the seven-day period.

As of Saturday, 33 people were in hospital with COVID-19 – a decrease from 35 the week before.

One person was being treated in intensive care -- a decrease of one from the province's previous update.

According to the province, most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are in their 70s and 80s. The government also says unvaccinated people continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased this week to 692 from 747.

As of Saturday, there were 1,067 active cases of the virus in the province, compared to 1,019 the week before.

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases decreased from 106 to 98 this week.

The regional breakdown of the newest COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 192

Zone 2: 125

Zone 3: 143

Zone 4: 51

Zone 5: 54

Zone 6: 92

Zone 7: 35

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick have given a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

0 per cent of samples are BA.1.

0 per cent of samples are BA.2.

0 per cent of samples are BA.3.

12 per cent of samples are BA.4.

88 per cent of samples are BA.5.

VACCINATION

As of Saturday, 90.6 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 85.5 per cent had two doses, 53.9 per cent had one booster and 23.4 per cent had two boosters.

This week’s full COVID-19 report is available online.