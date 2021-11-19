N.B. reports 90 new cases of COVID-19 as active case total climbs to 607

Health officials in New Brunswick reported Friday that there are 90 new cases of COVID-19.

With only 49 recoveries from COVID-19, the number of active cases rises to 607. Fifty-seven of the new cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases, health officials said.

"There are 16 people in intensive care and another 12 in hospital for a total of 28 people hospitalized," Public Health said in a news release. "The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to impact people that are unvaccinated the most."

You can find information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status on the COVID-19 dashboard.

N.B. EXPANDING COVID-19 VACCINATION ELIGIBILITY

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility will be expanded in New Brunswick to include children aged five to 11 as soon as the special child vaccines are received.

Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11 earlier Friday, and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended its use, health officials said.

"With the approval of the pediatric vaccine now in place, we are encouraging New Brunswickers to start having family conversations about how vaccination works and how it protects the health and well-being of our families, friends and classmates," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Health officials say they expect the first doses of the pediatric vaccine are expected to arrive next week.

"The process for the pediatric vaccinations will be similar to the one for adults," Public Health said in a news release. "Regional health authority community clinics and participating pharmacies will have a role to play in administering the vaccine and details will be announced next week."

NEW ISOLATION MEASURES IN PLACE

As of 6 p.m. Friday, everyone in a household anywhere in the province with a positive case of COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, must isolate for 14 days.

"Household members who are fully vaccinated will be able to leave isolation with a Day 5 negative PCR test," Public Health said in a news release. "A Day 10 PCR test must still be taken to confirm the negative result."

Health officials say anyone who violates the Public Health order to self-isolate faces a fine of between $480 and $20,400.

COVID-19 circuit breaker measures in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 7 (Miramichi region) ended Friday at 6 p.m.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Here is a regional breakdown of the new cases:

45 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

21 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

11 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

two new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region); and,

11 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.