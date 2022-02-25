N.B. reports another death related to COVID-19 Friday; hospitalizations go down

Health officials in New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the province's online dashboard, the death involves a person in their 80s in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

To date, New Brunswick has announced 301 deaths related to the virus.

The province also reported that there are 72 people in hospital with COVID-19 – down five since Thursday.

Of those in hospital, 42 were admitted for COVID-19, and 30 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on admission, or tested positive while in hospital.

Three people are being treated in intensive care and two are on ventilators.

Since Dec. 1, New Brunswick has reported over 150 deaths related to COVID-19.

NEW CASES

The province reported 382 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 409 recoveries Friday. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,380.

The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

111 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

81 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

68 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

35 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

19 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

47 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

21 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 696 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests on Friday.

New Brunswick has reported a total of 36,417 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.8 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 86.9 per cent have received their second dose, and 49.7 per cent have received their booster dose.

CHANGES TO REPORTING OF COVID-19 DATA

Beginning mid-March, Premier Blaine Higgs said the province will no longer be updating its COVID-19 online dashboard, and will instead provide a weekly update on the communicable disease section of public health's website.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 148 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.

There are also 214 Horizon health-care workers and 58 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.