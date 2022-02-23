N.B. reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations; 74 in hospital with virus Wednesday

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick has gone down by four since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the province's online dashboard says there are 74 people in hospital with COVID-19, 45 of whom were admitted for COVID-19, and 29 who were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on admission, or tested positive while in hospital.

Six people are being treated in intensive care and three are on ventilators.

The province did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. New Brunswick has reported 300 deaths since the pandemic began.

NEW CASES

The province says there are 300 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 304 recoveries. The number of active cases has dropped by four, to 3,309.

The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

99 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

89 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

64 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

12 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

6 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

24 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

6 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 869 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests on Wednesday.

New Brunswick has reported a total of 35,670 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.7 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 86.8 per cent have received their second dose, and 49.5 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 131 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.

There are also 47 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive, and 226 Horizon health-care workers – an increase of 34 workers with Horizon since Tuesday.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.