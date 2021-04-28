N.B. reports eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 122 active infections remain

New Brunswick is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and involve:

An individual in their 30s

An individual in their 60s

Both of these cases are close contacts of previously reported infections.

Four of Wednesday's cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and involve:

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 40s

An individual in their 50s

An individual in their 60s

Two of the cases in Zone 3 are close contacts of previously reported cases, one remains under investigation, while the other is travel related.

Two cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and involve:

An individual in their 30s

An individual in their 60s

One case in Zone 4 is connected to a previously reported case. The other case is related to travel.

Twenty-three infections in New Brunswick are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 122.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,890 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,731 people have recovered, and 36 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with two in intensive care units.

Public health says 1,225 tests were completed on Tuesday in New Brunswick, and 286,698 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 392 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 261 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 269 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 719 confirmed cases (71 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 40 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 27 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines administered to date.

As of Wednesday 227,657 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Approximately 34.4 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose, according to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.