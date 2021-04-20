N.B. reports first case of blood-clotting from AstraZeneca vaccine; no new cases of COVID-19 New Brunswick reported its first case of blood-clotting in a person who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. 'An incident of malicious intent': Cyclist says she and friend were target of road rage Jill Jordan was cycling west of Edmonton with a friend when she says a truck driver began to harass them. AstraZeneca a hot commodity as B.C. pharmacies rush to keep up with demand Five minutes after the B.C. government announced adults born in 1981 and earlier can get the AstraZeneca vaccine, a Burnaby pharmacy was getting calls for bookings. 'At a breaking point': Some B.C. hospitals at capacity as warnings grow Frontline medical workers, administrators and others are painting a troubling picture of the state of B.C. hospitals, with some intensive care units full as staff struggle to keep up with incoming COVID-19 patients.