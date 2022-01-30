N.B. reports five deaths Sunday, 164 people in hospital with COVID-19

New Brunswick reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

So far this month, over 70 people have died from the virus in the province.

There have been 233 deaths since the start of the pandemic reported in New Brunswick.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 164 people are hospitalized in the province, an increase of five since Saturday.

13 people are currently in intensive care and five people are on a ventilator.

HEALTH OFFICIALS POSITIVE AND ISOLATING

As of Sunday, Jan. 30, there is a total of 435 health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolating.

Here is a breakdown of the health care workers isolating as of Sunday, Jan. 30:

Vitalité Health Network- 170

Horizon Health Network - 171

Ambulance New Brunswick – 94

IN-PERSON LEARNING RESUMES MONDAY

Public schools in New Brunswick will resume full-time, in-person learning on Monday.

The provincial plans for schools, which outlines measures to align with Public Health’s winter plan, will also take effect Monday.

Families are reminded that masks will be required indoors and outdoors, for all age groups, except for kindergarten-to-Grade 8 students who are within their grouping outdoors at Level 2.

Students are reminded to bring their own mask to school; a well-fitted, three-layer masks are recommended by Public Health. A supply of medical-grade masks, rated as KN95 or higher, have been secured for teachers and school staff as an option.

“We all have a role to play in keeping our schools as healthy and safe as possible,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy in a news release on Friday.

“We are asking everyone in schools to co-operate to make sure everyone is wearing their mask properly throughout the day – over the nose and mouth. By following the guidelines, you are helping to keep school staff, students and others in the community healthy.”

Any student experiencing a new or worsening symptom should not attend school and register online for rapid tests.

NEW CASES REPORTED

According to health officials, there were 274 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed Sunday in New Brunswick using a PCR test.

In addition, officials are also reporting 375 new cases reported using rapid tests.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases reported Sunday by health zone:

Zone 1 – the Moncton region -114 new cases

Zone 2 – the Saint John region - 70 new cases

Zone 3 – the Fredericton region - 10 new cases

Zone 4 – the Edmundston region - 15 new cases

Zone 5 – the Campbellton region- 24 new cases

Zone 6 – the Bathurst region - 24 new cases

Zone 7 – the Miramichi region - 17 new cases

According to the online dashboard, there are a total of 5,460 positive cases of the virus reported in New Brunswick.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Jan. 30, 92.1 per cent of New Brunswickers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 84.4 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine and 43.8 percent have now received a booster dose.

In total, 1,653,498 doses of vaccine have been administered to date in New Brunswick.

A pop-up, walk-in vaccination clinic will be held Monday in Saint John for people seeking their first, second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 30 Thorne Ave. People attending this clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose or booster, and a signed consent form.