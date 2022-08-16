N.B. reports five new COVID-19-related deaths; hospital admissions stabilize

New Brunswick is reporting five more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 456 people in New Brunswick have died from the virus.

The data in Tuesday's report covers the time between August 7 and 13.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations stabilized in New Brunswick, with 20 new admissions between the seven-day period. As of Tuesday, 27 people were hospitalized due to the virus, five less than what was reported in the province's previous weekly update.

There are four people being treated in intensive care.

Most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the province are in their 70s and 80s.

The province says people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

The number of new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 is down, from 742 last week to 675 this week.

As of Tuesday, there were 993 active cases of the virus in the province.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 199

Zone 2: 119

Zone 3: 157

Zone 4: 55

Zone 5: 31

Zone 6: 70

Zone 7: 44

There was an average of 95 new cases of COVID-19 per day in New Brunswick from August 7 to 13, compared to 99 last week.

Health officials in New Brunswick have provided a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

That data shows:

0 per cent of samples are BA.1

2 per cent of samples are BA.2

0 per cent of samples are BA.3

12 per cent of samples are BA.4

86 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.5 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.4 per cent had two doses and 53.3 per cent had a booster dose.

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.