N.B. reports no new COVID-19 cases for eighth straight day; 52 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the eighth consecutive day the province has seen no new infections.

New Brunswick’s last positive case was reported on July 5.

One previously reported infection is now considered recovered, with the total number of active cases dropping to four.

New Brunswick has had 2,336 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,285 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

There is currently no one hospitalized in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

On Monday, 878 tests were conducted in the province. A total of 370,042 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 482 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 445 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

ABOUT 52 PER CENT OF ELIGIBLE NEW BRUNSWICKERS FULLY VACCINATED

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 913,138 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. The province says 79.7 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 52 per cent now fully vaccinated.

The province’s next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses.

“To achieve our next target of fully vaccinating 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers, we need people to continue to roll up their sleeves,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release Tuesday. “I encourage anyone who hasn’t booked an appointment to do so now and help us move closer to our final phase on our path to Green.”

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

MOBILE VACCINE CLINICS

New Brunswick has launched a series of mobile clinics for residents who have not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics are organized by the Department of Health, who is also working with Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick and partners from local government and the business community.

Public health says the clinics will provide walk-in service, with no appointment or scheduling required ahead of time

"They are intended to bridge gaps in accessibility and convenience," wrote public health in a news release.

Clinics are taking place this week at the following locations:

The Ville, 241 Canada St., Fredericton, Tuesday, July 13, between noon and 6 p.m.

Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., Hillsborough, Tuesday, July 13, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., Perth-Andover, Thursday, July 15, between noon and 6 p.m.

Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., Dorchester, Thursday, July 15, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, July 16, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, July 16, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

People attending a mobile vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose and a signed consent form. The mobile clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine, according to public health.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.