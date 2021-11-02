iHeartRadio

N.B. reports one death, 40 new cases, and 75 recoveries as active cases drop to 470

If you have two or more symptoms of the virus, New Brunswick Public Health urges you to request a test online. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

New Brunswick Public Health reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 recoveries on Tuesday as the number of active cases fell to 470.

A person in their 80s who lived in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) has died because of COVID-19, Public Health confirmed on Tuesday. This raises the number of deaths in the province to 118 since the pandemic began.

"Increasing vaccination rates, along with circuit breaker measures in high-risk areas, are having a positive impact," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer, said in a news release. "Recoveries continue to outpace new cases, bringing our active cases down, as well. I encourage everyone to keep up the great work because they are making a difference."

Health officials say that 27 of the new cases – or 67.5 per cent – are unvaccinated and 13 – or 32.5 per cent – are fully vaccinated. Of the 14 people in an intensive care unit; 10 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated, and three are fully vaccinated. There are 24 New Brunswickers hospitalized because of COVID-19. Of those, 14 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and nine are fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health officials reported Tuesday that 85.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.7 per cent have received a first dose of the vaccine.

You can book an appointment for a first or second dose, as well as a booster dose if you are eligible, at a regional health authority vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy.

A list of upcoming clinics is available online.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Here's a regional breakdown of the 40 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick:

  • 14 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region);
  • nine new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region);
  • two new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);
  • three new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region);
  • 12 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region);

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

You can find information on cases in schools on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

If you have two or more symptoms of the virus, New Brunswick Public Health urges you to request a test online.

If you've been at a possible public exposure site, but are asymptomatic, you can pick up a rapid-screening kit while supplies last.

A map of potential public exposures can also be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.

