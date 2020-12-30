New Brunswick is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday. Five previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the active number of cases in the province to 27.

Wednesday's new case involves an individual aged 30-39 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). Public health says the individual is self-isolating and the case is under investigation.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 596 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 560 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 27 active cases in the province.

There are currently two people in hospital, one of which is in an intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 152,108 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 155 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 129 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 120 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 34 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 138 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 14 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

UPDATE ON MONCTON VACCINATION CLINIC

On Monday, the province announced a total of 1,034 front-line health-care workers received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a clinic held at Moncton’s Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre on Dec. 23, 24 and 27.

So far, New Brunswick has received 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

There are 3,900 earmarked for Miramichi, of which 1,950 will be administered on Jan. 9-10 as the second dose for the first initial 1,950, and 1,950 for Moncton.

Already, 1,034 frontline healthcare workers have received their first dose of the vaccine.

The first shipment of the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in the province this week.

The New Brunswick Medical Society acknowledged in a statement that New Brunswick, like the rest of Canada, has access to a limited supply of the vaccine right now, but is pleased with the roll out so far.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Tuesday, 1,348 personal and 841 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 13 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.6 per cent.