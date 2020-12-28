New Brunswick is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Monday, while active case numbers have dropped to 33.

On Monday, New Brunswick Public Health reported the new case of COVID-19 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

The new case involves an individual in their 50s, who is a close contact of a known case. The individual is self-isolating.

"Non-essential travel is very risky right now," said New Brunswick chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell in a statement released on Monday. "We are seeing more travel-related cases and transmission to household members when self-isolation measures are not strictly adhered to, so it is imperative that everyone who is self-isolating continue to follow Public Health's self-isolation guidance and self-isolate for the full 14 days. Protect everyone in your household and learn how to properly self-isolate by visiting the coronavirus web page."

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 593 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 551 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 33 active cases in the province.

There are currently three people in hospital, two of which are in an intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 150,827 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 155 confirmed cases (10 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 129 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 119 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 33 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 138 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 13 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Sunday, 1,049 personal and 460 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 17 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.1 per cent.