New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The case is a person in their 40s who lives in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). The case is linked to a previous case and the individual is self-isolating.

This increases the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 1,477. The total number of recoveries is 1,404 and the number of active cases is 42. One person is in hospital.

There have been 30 deaths since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, public health staff conducted 841 tests for a total of 242,206.

SECOND CASE AT EDMUNDSTON SCHOOL

Public health also confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston.

"Students and staff will learn or work from home for the next three days to allow for contact tracing to be carried out and the school to be cleaned and sanitized," public health wrote in a news release. "During this time, students and staff have been asked to minimize potential contacts as much as possible and younger students should not continue to attend child-care facilities."

As is the norm, if you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified for contact tracing. If you do not hear directly from public health staff, you are not a close contact.

OUTBREAK OVER AT SPECIAL CARE HOME IN EDMUNDSTON

The COVID-19 outbreak at Villa des Jardins, an adult residential facility in Edmundston in Zone 4, is over, public health confirmed in its new release.

Public health declared the outbreak on Jan. 24 after a confirmed COVID-19 case at the facility.

"Staff and residents of the facility were re-tested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Kimberley Barker, regional medical officer of health," public health said in its news release.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATIONS IN EDMUNDSTON

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the Edmundston Truck Stop at 100 Grey Rock Rd. on the following dates and times:

March 9 between 2:35 a.m. and 3:05 a.m.;

March 10 between 2 a.m. and 3:35 a.m.;

March 11 between 9:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m.; and

March 12 between 11:35 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

COVID-19 VACCINATION UPDATE

Updates to the progress of vaccinations in the province will be posted daily to the COVID-19 dashboard, although data from clinics may take up to 48 hours to be entered. The updates are available at:

Reminder of Yellow level

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province’s mandatory order.