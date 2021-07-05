N.B. reports one new COVID-19 case Monday, adds series of COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new case is in the province's Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involves an individual in their 20s. Public health says the case is related to travel.

Four previously reported infections in New Brunswick are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases dropping to 18 - the lowest number of active cases in the province since November 13, 2020.

MORE THAN 40 % ELIGIBLE NEW BRUNSWICKERS VACCINATED

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 822,985 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. The province says 78.4 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 40.3 per cent now fully vaccinated.

The province’s next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

TESTING TO BE A FOCUS OVER THE SUMMER

On Sunday, 461 tests were conducted in the province.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said on Monday that public health is going to increase its sentinel testing over the summer, in order to watch for community transmission.

"Sentinel testing is when you just do a smattering of tests on a regular basis to a random number of people around the province," she said. "Just to make sure you're not missing any community transmission. So, we're ramping up that again, so we will be doing sentinel testing in different spots like hospital settings, nursing homes settings, etc."

And she said public health protocols are still important – especially as the province is reopening, and seeing more visitors from other parts of the country.

"I think yes, it's great, I'm excited, but we still need to wear a mask when we can't physically distance … and certainly making sure you're aware of your situation and your surroundings in terms of who you're interacting with socially."

MOBILE VACCINE CLINICS

New Brunswick is launching a series of mobile clinics for residents who have not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics are organized by the Department of Health, who is also working with Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick and partners from local government and the business community.

“Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Unvaccinated people are at the highest risk of contracting the virus. That is why we are finding more opportunities for vaccination in communities throughout the province.”

Public health says the clinics will provide walk-in service, with no appointment or scheduling required ahead of time

"They are intended to bridge gaps in accessibility and convenience," wrote public health in a news release.

The first series of clinics taking place this week are at the following locations:

Club d'âge d'or de Grande-Anse, 61 de la Tourbe Ave., Grande-Anse, on Tuesday, July 6 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Centre des loisirs de Paquetville, 1086 du Parc St., Paquetville, on Wednesday, July 7 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saint Andrews Farmers’ Market, 212 Water St., Saint Andrews, on Thursday, July 8 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bowlarama, 2020 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst, on Thursday, July 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fundy Arena, 6 Arena St., Blacks Harbour, on Friday, July 9 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bowlarama, 476 Gauvin Rd., Dieppe, on Saturday, July 10 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

People attending a mobile vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose and a signed consent form. The mobile clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine, according to public health.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,338 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,273 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with no one in an intensive care unit.

On Saturday, 461 tests were conducted. A total of 365,059 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 482 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 447 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.