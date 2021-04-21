N.B. reports one new COVID-19 death, seven new cases; pregnant women now eligible for vaccines

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting the province’s 34th death related to COVID-19, as well as seven new cases on Wednesday.

Public Health says a person in their 60s in the Saint John region (Zone two) has died from COVID-19.

"I am saddened to learn that another individual has lost their life as a result of COVID-19," said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard in Wednesday’s media release. "On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I share my sincere condolences with the family and friends of this person."

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 34.

"I wish to send my deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this person during this incredibly difficult time," said Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health. "This death is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is still all around us, and we must all continue to take precautions and follow the guidance of Public Health to slow the spread of the virus."

SEVEN NEW CASES

Public Health has announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in the province Wednesday.

One case is in the Moncton region (Zone one) and involves a person in their 20s. It is related to travel.

Two cases are in the Saint John region (Zone two) and involve a person in their 50s, and one in their 90s. Both are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Three cases are in the Edmundston region (Zone four) and involve a person under 19, one in their 40s, and one in their 50s. Two of these are close contacts of previously confirmed cases, and the other is under investigation.

One case is in the Miramichi region (Zone seven) is involving a person in their 40s. This case is travel related.

PREGNANT WOMEN NOW ELIGIBILE FOR VACCINES

New Brunswick health also announced Wednesday that all pregnant women in the province are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Recent events in other jurisdictions have highlighted the risks of COVID-19 infection for pregnant women, possibly potentiated by the spread of variant strains,’ said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Wednesday’s media release. “Pregnant women who have COVID-19 appear to be more likely to develop respiratory complications requiring intensive care, and require ventilation, compared to non-pregnant women.”

Before Wednesday’s announcement, New Brunswick Public Health prioritized only pregnant women with two or more chronic medical conditions, citing evidence that COVID-19 sickness appeared to be more severe in that group.

Pregnant women can now book a vaccine appointment at a Horizon Health Network or Vitalité Health Network community clinic, by registering online through the province, or calling 1-833-437-1424.

PUBLIC EXPOSURE

Public Health is warning of a potential public exposure at a vaccination clinic and a church. They are as follows:

E.& P. Sénéchal Center (Vitalité Health Network vaccination clinic)

60 Ouellette St., Grand Falls

Monday, April 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Holy Spirit Parish (Saint Matthews worship site)

45 Dollard Dr., Saint John

Sunday, April 18 between 11 a.m. and noon.

Health officials are also announcing an exposure to COVID-19 at a daycare in Grand Falls: Garderie Happy Feet.

Public health says they have notified all families directly involved.

TWO OUTBREAKS DECLARED

Public Health has declared outbreaks at two special care homes, confirming one case at each home.

They have sent the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team to support residents and staff at Pavillion Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls (Edmundston, Zone four) and Murray Street Lodge in Grand Bay-Westfield (Saint John, Zone two).

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,804 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,631 people have recovered, and 34 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

Fifteen people are currently in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, with five in intensive care units.

Public health says 1,005 tests were completed on Tuesday in New Brunswick, and 278,711 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 381 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 250 confirmed cases (13 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 256 confirmed cases (nine active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 677 confirmed cases (96 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 31 confirmed cases (two active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 27 confirmed cases (one active case)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 211,130 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick, which includes 190,744 first doses.

REMINDER OF LOCKDOWN, ORANGE AND YELLOW LEVELS

A section of Zone four, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, remains in lockdown.

The communities of Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls are in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone four, remain in the Yellow level.



